New
Kook · 49 mins ago
$35 $50
free shipping
Take $15 off with coupon code "DNRP35". Buy Now at Kook
Features
- oven safe to 428°F
- measures 13" x 17" x 5.5"
- freezer safe
- hard anodized aluminum with non-stick interior
Details
Comments
Related Offers
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Calphalon Hard-Anodized 8-Piece Cookware Set
$90 $300
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- Includes an 8" frypan, 12" frypan, 1.5-qt. saucepan w/ lid, 2.5-qt. saucepan, and lid 6-qt. stockpot w/ lid
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Sedona 4-Quart Stainless Steel 3-Piece Multi-Cooker
$15 $50
pickup
It's 70% off for a $35 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
Features
- tempered glass lid with steam vent
- stainless steel steam tray
- oven-safe to 400°F
- dishwasher safe
Sur La Table · 1 wk ago
Sur La Table Cookware Sale
Up to 55% off All-Clad, Le Creuset, more
free shipping w/ $75
With over 170 items to choose from, prices start from $16 and include tagines, steamers, skillets, woks, saucepans, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
Tips
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets 8" and 10" Set for $69.96 (low by $17).
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Honey Can Do Joyce Chen 12" Carbon Steel Stir-Fry Wok Pan
$22 $25
free shipping w/ $45
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- This pan is uncoated and will darken and develop a custom patina the more it's seasoned.
Features
- measures 23.5" x 12" x 5.5"
- 1.5mm gauge carbon steel
- removable solid birchwood handle
- Model: J21-9979
Sign In or Register