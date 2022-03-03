New
Kook · 14 mins ago
$17 $30
free shipping
Apply code "SKWS17" to save on these elegant glasses with the sturdy base of a whiskey tumbler. Buy Now at Kook
Features
- 6.5-oz. capacity
- dishwasher safe
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Elama Rustic Birch 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set
$33 $56
free shipping
That's $21 less than buying this set from Wayfair. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Microwave and dishwasher safe
- Model: EL-RUSTICBIRCH
Amazon · 4 days ago
Lenox Luna Nesting 8-Piece Dinnerware Set
$68 $120
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
Features
- 2 40-oz. large 7.25" bowls
- 2 24-oz. medium 6.25" bowls
- 2 12-oz. small 5" bowls
- 2 8" plates
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gibson Home Zen 16-Piece Buffet Dinnerware
$26 $32
free shipping
Most major retailers charge around $50 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 9.5" dinner plates, 7.25" dessert plates, 7" bowls, 12-oz. mugs
- service for 4
- Model: 102539.16RM
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gibson Rockaway 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set
$40 $70
free shipping
That is $30 off the list price, and a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Matte Grey at this price.
Features
- four 10.5” dinner plates
- four 8” dessert plates
- four 6” (26.5-oz.) bowls
- microwave and dishwasher safe
- Model: 114388.12RM
Sign In or Register