Kook · 1 hr ago
$40 $65
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNCI39" to get the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Kook
Features
- oven safe up to 450°
- freezer safe
- conical lid allows steam to circulate during cooking
Details
Related Offers
Home & Cook · 1 day ago
All-Clad Factory Seconds Sale
up to 81% off
That's the biggest discount we've seen on this brand this year so far. Save on a wide range of blemished (but new) cookware and kitchen accessories. Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- Enter your email address to access this sale.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
Le Creuset · 3 wks ago
Le Creuset Specials
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $99
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
Tips
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Sur La Table · 8 hrs ago
Sur La Table Cookware Sale
Up to 55% off All-Clad, Le Creuset, more
free shipping w/ $75
Save on over 170 cookware items from big brands such as All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, Lodge, Greenpan, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
Tips
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Eiffel Tower 8-oz. Petite Cocotte With Lid for $19.99 (low by $6).
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Ecolution Hong Kong Chopstick House 12" Nonstick Carbon Steel Wok
$26
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Features
- oven safe up to 350°F
- dishwasher safe
- soft touch riveted handle
- Model: EHKB-9130
Kook · 1 mo ago
Kook 6.5-oz. Glass Whiskey Snifters 4-Pack
$18 $50
free shipping
Take $32 off list price with coupon code "A0677ET0ACZ1". Buy Now at Kook
Features
- 2.8" x 5.4" each
- dishwasher safe
Kook · 1 day ago
Kook Glass Kitchen Jar 2-Pack
$20 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNGS20" to save $10. Buy Now at Kook
Features
- measures 4.75" x 9.6"
- dishwasher Safe
- 1/2-gal. capacity
Kook · 1 day ago
Kook Kitchen Glass Storage Jar Set
$20 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNGS20" to save $10. Buy Now at Kook
Features
- includes one 28-oz., one 43-oz., and one 57-oz. jar
- dishwasher and freezer safe
