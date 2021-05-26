Kook 2.5-Quart Moroccan Cast Iron Round Tagine for $40

New
Kook · 41 mins ago
$40 $65
free shipping
Coupon code "DNCI39" cuts it to the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Kook
Features
- freezer safe
- 450° F oven safe
- measures 10.7" D x 8" H
- made of cast iron & ceramic
Details
