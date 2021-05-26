Kook 2.5-Quart Moroccan Cast Iron Round Tagine for $40
Kook · 41 mins ago
Kook 2.5-Quart Moroccan Cast Iron Round Tagine
$40 $65
free shipping

Coupon code "DNCI39" cuts it to the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Kook

Features
  • freezer safe
  • 450° F oven safe
  • measures 10.7" D x 8" H
  • made of cast iron & ceramic
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNCI39"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
