New
Kook · 1 hr ago
$40 $65
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNCI39" to save $25, making it the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Kook
Tips
- Available in Red.
Features
- freezer safe
- 450° F oven safe
- measures 10.7" D x 8" H
- made of cast iron & ceramic
Details
Comments
