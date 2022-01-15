TomTop · 5 mins ago
$24 $40
free shipping
That's a savings of $15 off list, which drops it a buck under our October mention. Buy Now at TomTop
Features
- atomic clock
- backlit LCD touchscreen
- 60-meter wireless transmission
- measures indoor and outdoor humidity and temperature
Details
Comments
-
Expires 1/15/2022
Published 5 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
