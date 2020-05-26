Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Moosejaw · 59 mins ago
Kona Adult Dew Plus 9-Speed Road Bike
$559
$5 shipping

You'll save $140 when you apply coupon code "SUNSCREEN." Buy Now at Moosejaw

Tips
  • It's available in size medium.
  • You must be a Moosejaw Rewards member to use the coupon. It's free to join.
Features
  • Kona 6061 aluminum butted frame
  • Shimano Acera crankarms
  • double wall alloy rims
  • Tektro HDM275 brake calipers
  • WTB Horizon Comp 650x47c tires
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SUNSCREEN"
  • Expires 5/26/2020
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Bicycling Moosejaw Kona
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register