New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$6 $10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Komelon 25-Foot Self-Lock Tape Measure for $5.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- push-button retrieval
- Model: WSL2825
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
Northern Tool Clearance Event
Up to 70% off
Northern Tools takes up to 70% off its clearance items. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start at $5.99. (Select items receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set
$15 $70
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set for $14.94. Plus, Amazon Prime Members bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Features
- two 8-piece Allen wrench sets
- two 10-piece driver sets
- various other tools
- Model: 75-6037
Amazon · 4 days ago
DeWalt Power Tool Accessories at Amazon
$10 off $50
free shipping
Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register