B&H Photo Video · 32 mins ago
Kolibri Torpedo Mini RC Drone
$10 $35
free shipping

That's a low by around $25.

Update: The price has dropped to $9.95. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • 7-Minute Flight Time
  • 480p Video Recording
  • 33-foot Distance Using iOS/Android Device
  • 50-foot Travel Distance Using Controller
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
