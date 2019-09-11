Personalize your DealNews Experience

That is $25 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Save on a variety of LEGO sets, starting at $7.49 Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Parrot Airborne Night MiniDrone in SWAT Black for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is $20 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54 for a similar kit. Buy Now
That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
