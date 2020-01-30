Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Kolibri Tactical Quadcopter w/ WiFi
$30 $120
$5 shipping

That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 720p camera with WiFi (live viewing)
  • 130-foot range
  • up to seven minutes of flight time per charge
  • 4GB microSD card
  • Model: KOXK2150GN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies B&H Photo Video Kolibri
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register