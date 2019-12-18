Open Offer in New Tab
Kolibri Hellfire 720p Camera Drone
$25 $180
free shipping

That's $155 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Orders placed via FedEx 2-Day Delivery (starting around $17) should arrive in time for Christmas.
Features
  • 15-minute flight time
  • 720p video recording
  • 120° ultra-wide-angle lens
  • Model: XK6600
