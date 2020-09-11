Coupon code "SHOPCBD15" drops it to $23 off list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $7.99.
- bacon flavored
- 2mg of broad spectrum CBD per treat
Save on a variety of dog and cat food. Shop Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get the discounts.
It's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% natural duck breast wrapped around a rawhide chew
- no artificial colors, additives, or preservatives
Choose in-store pickup to save extra on climbing trees, beds, litter boxes, food, and more. "And meow-re"? Nope, doesn't work.
Update: The pickup discount is 10% off for some items (it's stated on the product page or in cart). Shop Now at Petco
- If you don't want the extra savings, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Save $73 off list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
- 50mg of full spectrum cannabinoids per 1ml
Use coupon code "GETMYDEAL25" to get the best shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Avoid the $7.99 shipping fee by placing and order of $49 or more.
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to take an extra 15% off already reduced CBD oils, gummies, and extracts. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99 or orders over $49 bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $36 off list Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
- full-spectrum w 100+ cannaboids
- also contains terpenes, flavanoids, amino acids, omega fatty acids, and vitamins
Sign In or Register