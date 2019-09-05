Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Kohler Cachet Quiet-Close Elongated Toilet Seat in White for $29.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $5 less in our July mention. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Dreamline Aqua 48x58" Hinged Frameless Tub Door in Brushed Nickel or Chrome for $289.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $75.
Update: Chrome has fallen to $264.18. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by at least $4. Buy Now
That's tied with last month's mention and the best deal we could find by a buck. Buy Now
That's a buck under our July mention, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Build.com cuts up to 40% off a selection of kitchen appliances, lighting, accessories, and more during its Labor Day Sale. (Eligible items are marked.) Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 receive free shipping automatically; larger items may incur additional fees.) Shop Now
Build.com offers the Kichler 3-Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture in several colors (Brushed Nickel pictured) for $26.04 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Build.com offers the Miseno High-Efficiency 2-Piece Elongated Chair-Height Toilet with Seat in White for $199.95. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts it to $179.95. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Build.com offers the Miseno 17-3/8" Undermount Bathroom Sink and Single Hole Bathroom Faucet Bathroom Combo in White/Chrome for $153. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts that to $137.70. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
