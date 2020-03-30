Open Offer in New Tab
Build.com · 1 hr ago
Kohler Elongated Closed Bidet Seat
$239 $399
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Build.com

Tips
  • Note this has an estimated shipping time of 2 to 3 weeks.
  • Wayfair offers it for the same price, but it has an estimated ship time of five months.
  • It's available in White at this price.
Features
  • Hybrid heater for continuously heated water
  • stainless steel wand with automatic UV light self-sanitization
  • front and rear wash modes
  • adjustable water temperature and water pressure
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
