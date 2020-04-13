Personalize your DealNews Experience
Starting to run out of things to read or watch during your quarantine? Never fear - Kodansha has you covered! They're offering up 270 first volumes of their various Kodansha x Vertical manga series for $0.99 each. The time is now for diving in to a new series is now. Buy Now
The first issues of over 130 Image titles are yours to peruse freely, so go lose yourself in the comforting familiarity of sequential art. Shop Now
This acclaimed comic about "murder, decadence, cowardice, guilt, and aristocratic foxes in wigs" normally costs around $8. Shop Now
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
