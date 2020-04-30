Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a low by $13, but most other stores charge at least $250. Buy Now at Walmart
That's more than 40% off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $32.22.
Update: It' now back at $34.83. Buy Now at Cafago
Save on a selection of new and refurbished air purifiers, humidifiers, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's at least $146 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Shop a variety of vacuum cleaners to serve every purpose, from brands like Shark, Bissell, Hoover, Dyson, and more. Shop Now at Target
Take this opportunity to pick up DIY essentials at great prices. Shop Now at Walmart
Cycling socks start at $7, bottles at $10, helmets at $19, cyling jerseys at $24, kids' bikes at $95, and adult bikes at $720. Shop Now at REI
Games and puzzles start at $4, learning toys at $5, and building toy sets at $8. Shop Now at Walmart
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
