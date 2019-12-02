Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Kobo Clara HD 6" Touchscreen eReader
$100 $169
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon and Rakuten Kobo eReader Store match this price.
Features
  • 6" Carta E Ink touchscreen
  • 8GB internal storage
  • stores up to 6,000 ebooks
  • Model: N249-KU-BK-K-EP
