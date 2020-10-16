New
Lowe's · 38 mins ago
Kobalt 72" Wood Work Bench
$199 $249
free shipping

It's $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • measures 72" x 38.5"
  • plywood work surface with protective coating
  • 600-lb. weight capacity
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Lowe's Kobalt
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register