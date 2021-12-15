That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Stock may vary by ZIP Code.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- powder-coated steel construction
- 13 drawers
- drawers hold up to 100 lbs.
- measures 59" x 18" x 42"
It's $49 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 truck delivery fee.
- soft-close full extension drawers
- 9 different sized drawers
- steel construction
- Model: 10011
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- fully lockable
- magnetic door latches
- scratch & stain resistant powder-coating finish
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $89 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- ventilated
- lockable
- 75-cubic feet storage space
- made from galvanized steel sheets
- Model: TXDJ20210709W23030324
It's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- It's available at this price in Cement.
- each measures 15" x 12-5/8" x 24"
- Model: 2630-6A
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- suitable for yard of sizes up to 1/2 acre
- mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge capabilities
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KMP 2040-06
