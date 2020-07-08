Open Offer in New Tab
Kobalt 24V Max Li-ion Brushless Motor Cordless Combo Kit
$129 $159
free shipping

It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 0.5" brushless drill/driver
  • 0.25" brushless impact driver
  • 2.0Ah battery
  • charger
