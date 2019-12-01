Open Offer in New Tab
Knox Gear Mini Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$60
free shipping
  • Apply coupon code "19CYBER15" to get this deal.
  • Sold by Lifestyle By Focus via Google Shopping.
  • Rechargeable 1500 mAh Lithium battery
  • 1-hour charge time & 90 minute run time
  • Anti-fall cliff sensors
  • Includes mopping pad & cloth, 2 side brushes, & 2 filters
  • Expires 12/1/2019
