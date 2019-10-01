New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Knipex 3-Pc. Wrench Set
$127 w/ $13 Rakuten points $150
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Zoro via Amazon.
  • Use coupon code "HOME15" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $12.70 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • 7.25", 10", and 12" pliers
  • self-locking
  • replaces a full set of inch and metric open end wrenches
  • Model: 00-20-06-US2
  • Code "HOME15"
