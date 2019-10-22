New
Walmart · 29 mins ago
Knipex 10" Cobra Pliers
$30 $40
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • 2-color dual component handles
  • self-locking on pipes and nuts
  • pinch guard
  • 25 adjustment positions
  • jaw capacity up to 2" round and 1-13/64" hex
  • Model: 8702250
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hand Tools Walmart Knipex
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register