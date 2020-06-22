New
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Klutch Steel Welding Table with Tool Kit
$150 $170
pickup

Coupon code "269021" drops the price to $50 off list. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $41.99 shipping fee.
  • steel top
  • 600-lb. capacity
  • 16mm holes spaced 2" apart
  • 24pc metal fit-up kit
  • Code "269021"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
