Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 47 mins ago
Klipsch Synergy Black Label F-300 Floorstanding Speakers
$299 $1,098
free shipping

That's $799 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, many third-party sellers charge around $300 for a single speaker.) Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • two 8" woofers
  • 1" tweeter
  • Model: 1066923
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Adorama Klipsch
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register