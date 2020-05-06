Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Klipsch S1 True Wireless Earphones w/ Wireless Charging Pad
$59
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • USB charging case
  • Qi Wireless charging pad
  • 5-hour battery life
  • frequency response of 20Hz to 20KHz
  • Model: 1068445
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones Newegg Klipsch
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register