Klipsch Reference Series 5.1 Home Theater System for $869

That's $1,027 off list and $234 under what you'd pay for just the pair of floor standing speakers elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- includes: 2 Klipsch Floorstanding Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference Center Channel Home Speaker; 2 Klipsch Reference Bookshelf Home Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference 12" 400W All-Digital Powered Subwoofer
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That is the best price we could find now by $81, and it ties the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
- spun copper IMG cones
- satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
- subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
- Model: 1069074
That's $631 under the best price we could find for these components separately elsewhere. Buy Now at BuyDig
- RP-600M Bookshelf Speaker Pair
- RP-6000F Floorstanding Speakers Pair
- R-120SW Subwoofer
- RP-500C Center-Channel Speaker
- Pyle Bluetooth Amplifier Receiver System and CD Player
- Model: E10KLPRP600MEB
That's a savings of $867 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- Jamo S 809 Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speaker Pair
- Jamo S 810 SUB 10
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speaker Pair
- Model: 1064325 I
It's the best price we could find by $212. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Homeandtechdeals via eBay.
- CD & USB sources
- FM radio
- bass blast & echo control
- LED lighting
- Model: OK99
Shop over 30 speakers, sets, and pairs. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 (low by $70).
That's the best price we could find for any color by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" Soft Dome Tweeter
- 5" Polyfiber Woofer
- Model: 1064328
Save on hundreds of items and prep for schooling times ahead, with everything from laptops and keyboards to flash drives, cameras, amps, guitars, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Many items receive free shipping. Check the product page for shipping information.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $899 ($200 off).
It's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- In Walnut.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 1" titanium dome LTS tweeter
- 4-1/2" long-throw woofer
- Model: 1067562
That's $488 less than buying all these speakers separately, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
- Model: 1065835 L
It's$1,399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- In Cherry Vinyl.
- two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
It's the lowest price we could find by $61, and $10 under our mention from February. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: 1016570
Sign In or Register