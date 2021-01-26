New
Crutchfield · 1 hr ago
Klipsch Reference R-41PM Powered Bookshelf Speakers
$299 $399
free shipping

That's $100 less than you'd pay direct from Klipsch. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • frequency response: 76Hz to 21,000Hz
  • 4" magnetically shielded spun copper woofer
  • remote control
  • 2 grilles
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Speakers Crutchfield Klipsch
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register