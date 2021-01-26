That's $100 less than you'd pay direct from Klipsch. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 21,000Hz
- 4" magnetically shielded spun copper woofer
- remote control
- 2 grilles
That's $20 under our August mention, a savings of $320 off the list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos
- 50-watts (200W peak)
- 8Ohm impedance
- 1" titanium LTS tweeter
- 4" cerametallic cone woofer
- Model: RP-140SA
It's half off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
- 12" copper-spun front-firing woofer
- Low pass crossover and phase control
- Model: 1016571
Save $748 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- Klipsch R-26FA Dolby Atmos Speaker
- Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-250C 2-Way Center Speaker
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers (Pair)
- Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer
- Model: 1064184 E
Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "507WL6AT" to save $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Insmart US via Amazon.
- LED lights
- microphone jack
- 3.5mm audio jack
- two 5W speaker drivers
- measures 16.1" x 3.3" x 3.3"
- includes USB cable
- Model: X6
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
That's the best price we've seen in any condition, and $20 less than you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Vizio warranty applies.
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
Save $638 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- 2x S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 83 CEN Center Speaker
- 2x Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers
Shop and save on a variety of open box, scratch & dent, and closeout items. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured are the Sony WH-RF400 Wireless TV Headphones with Transmitter (scratch & dent model) for $83.79 ($14 under a new model).
If movie theaters are off limits for you right now, you can still get the theater experience at home and save some cash, too. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Harman Kardon Enchant 1300 Soundbar for $399.99 ($600 off).
Save on a selection to upgrade your car audio. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is JBL BassPro Hub 11" Car Subwoofer for $367.95 (low by $92).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant
- Art Mode
- 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN32LS03T
Coupon code "9131220" cuts it to $20 under our November mention, $49 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Bluetooth
- 3.5mm audio input
- 8-hour rechargeable battery
- Model: K106328
It's $53 off and at the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gear4less via eBay
- two 5.5" woofers
- 5.5" midrange
- aluminum dome tweeter
- Model: CF-50
That's $200 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: R-10SWi
