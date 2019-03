Ending today, Newegg offers the Klipsch Reference On-Ear II Headphones in Black for $39.99. Coupon code "EMCSTWUV3" cuts that price to. With, that's $16 under our mention from last July and the lowest price we could find by $6 today, although most retailers charge $199 or more. It features a detachable cable, 40mm drivers, and a portable, folding design.