- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $849 with free shipping. That's $50 under our May mention, $425 per speaker, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $550.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $31 under our mention from a year ago, $99 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Adorama offers the Polk Audio LSiM 704c Center Channel Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention, $550 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Polk 550wi Wireless-Ready Powered Subwoofer for $199 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $340. Buy Now
Sign In or Register