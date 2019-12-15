Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 55 mins ago
Klipsch R-625FA Dolby Atmos Floor Standing Speaker Pair
$549
free shipping

That's a price low by $251. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Built-in Elevation Channel for Dolby Atmos
  • Dual 1" Aluminum Diaphragm Compression Tweeters
  • Main Channel: 6.5" Copper Spun Magnetically Shielded IMG Woofers
  • Height Channel: 5.25" Copper Spun Magnetically Shielded IMG Woofers
  • 90x90 Square Tractrix Horn
  • Bass-Reflex via Rear-Firing Tractrix ports
  • Strong, Flexible Removable Magnetic Grille
  • Dimensions: 40" x 9.4" x 17.3"
  • Model: R-625FA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Adorama Klipsch
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register