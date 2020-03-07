Open Offer in New Tab
Adorama · 33 mins ago
Klipsch R-26FA Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speakers
$499 $1,378
That's the lowest price we could find by $202. Buy Now at Adorama

  • elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
  • 38Hz to 24kHz frequency response
  • dual 6.5" copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofers
  • 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
  • front firing port
  • Model: R-26FA
