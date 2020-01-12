Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 46 mins ago
Klipsch R-26FA Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speakers
$499
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
  • dual 6.5" copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofers
  • 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
  • front firing port
  • Model: R-26FA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Adorama Klipsch
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register