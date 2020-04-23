Open Offer in New Tab
Adorama · 58 mins ago
Klipsch Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speakers
$499 $1,378
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
  • 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
  • dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
  • Model: R-26FA
