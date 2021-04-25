New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
up to 25% off
free shipping
Celebrate Klipsch's 75th with deals on a wide range of speakers and home theater bundles. Shop Now at Adorama
Tips
- Pictured is the Klipsch R-625FA Floorstanding Speaker Bundle for $999. ($897 off)
Details
Comments
-
Expires 5/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Crutchfield · 2 wks ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$280 $700
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Crutchfield · 2 wks ago
Klipsch Reference R-15PM Bluetooth Powered Speaker Pair
$249 $499
free shipping
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
Adorama · 1 day ago
Klipsch Reference Premiere 2-Way Center Speaker
$249 $549
free shipping
It's $20 under our February mention, $300 under list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-250C
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Donner 3" Near Field Studio Monitor Pair
$89 $99
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon for a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Donner Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 80Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- 3" (Dyna3) woven woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: EC1305-SC-DE
Adorama · 2 wks ago
Pyle Bluetooth In-Wall Amplifier
$35 $44
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- This is currently backordered, but can be purchased at this price for delivery when available.
Features
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Adorama · 4 days ago
Sennheiser Set 840 S Wireless Stereo TV Listening System
$49 in cart $300
free shipping
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328 feet
Adorama · 6 days ago
Incase EO Travel Collection Hardshell Roller for 17" MacBook Pro
$50 $230
free shipping
That's $10 under our mention from last month and a $180 savings. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- polycarbonate hardshell front
- 17" tech compartment
- expandable main compartment
- Model: CL90001
Adorama · 1 wk ago
Adorama Sony Spring Savings Event
up to $1,000 off
free shipping
Save on cameras, lenses, accessories, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Tips
- Pictured is the Sony Cyber-Shot DSC-RX100 III Digital Camera and Accessory Kit for $598 ($150 off)
Sign In or Register