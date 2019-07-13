Walmart offers the Klein Tools 8" High-Leverage Diagonal Cutting Pliers for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price, with free shipping for Prime members. However, it may take up to 2 months to ship.
- hot-riveted joint
- plastic dipped handles (red)
- beveled cutting edges
- Model: D248-8
Published 45 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
- This item is currently out of stock but can still be ordered today at this price.
- fully serrated blades
- free-fall snip
- cuts electrical communication 19 AWG and 23 AWG wire
- extended handle
- Model: 2100-8
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 360 degree swivel head
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact driver and drills
- Model: DWASHRIR
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- includes eight sockets & two 1/4" adapters
- Model: DW22838
Amazon offers Prime members the Crescent 20-Piece X6 Pass-Thru Ratchet and Socket Set for $20.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the lowest price we could find by $4 today, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- includes standard and metric sockets that work with six different types of fasteners
ECmallUS via Amazon offers the Meterk Carbon Steel Alloy Wire Stripper and Crimping Tool Set for $29.97. Coupon code "MEEPWA8M" drops that to $14.98. With free shipping, that's $15 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.97 before coupon, $13.98 after. Buy Now
- comes with a screwdriver & storage bag
- Model: JX-D4301
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo in Red for $89 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- rolling carry bag
- 100 square foot of shade
- includes canopy, table, two chairs, a cooler and a footprint
- chairs includes 2 built-in mesh cup holders
Update: The price has dropped to $35.95. Buy Now
- bright green LED
- six AAA batteries
- Home Depot matches this price
- Fully molded bottom
- Padded handles
- Model: 55419SP-14
