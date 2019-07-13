New
Walmart · 45 mins ago
Klein Tools 8" High-Leverage Diagonal Cutting Pliers
$18 $26
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Klein Tools 8" High-Leverage Diagonal Cutting Pliers for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price, with free shipping for Prime members. However, it may take up to 2 months to ship.
Features
  • hot-riveted joint
  • plastic dipped handles (red)
  • beveled cutting edges
  • Model: D248-8
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Hand Tools Walmart Klein Tools
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register