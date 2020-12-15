New
KiwiCo · 1 hr ago
Up to 4 months free
free shipping
Use coupon code "MERRY" to get up to 4 months free, as listed below. It's the best deal we've seen on subscriptions at KiwiCo. Shop Now at KiwiCo
Tips
- $10 off single month delivery, starting at $10/mo. after coupon
- 3-month subscriptions starting at $40 (1 free month)
- 6-month subscriptions starting at $80 (2 free months)
- 12-month subscriptions starting at $160 (4 free months)
- Note: The monthly savings for subscriptions are calculated based on regular retail price of $19.95 per month, not the pre-coupon discounted prices for a subscription. Effectively, 3-, 6-, and 12-month subscriptions are $13.33/mo. after discount. Eureka and Maker crates have additional costs.
Features
- Choose from 8 crate types for interests like science & tinkering, art & design, geography & culture, and early learning. Designed for ages 0-24 months to 16+.
- Prices start to as low as $16.95/month with a 12-month subscription or choose other subscription options available for $29.95 or less.
- Subscriptions renew automatically. Switch crate types anytime.
- Free shipping for U.S. orders.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Sphero Bolt
$120 $150
free shipping
That's $30 less than buying at Sphero direct. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- programmable sensors include a compass, light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, motor encoders, and infrared communications
- 8x8 LED matrix
- helps kids to learn JavaScript, Scratch & Swift
- Model: K002ROW
Amazon · 6 days ago
Amazon Toy Sale
Shop now
free shipping w/ Prime
Get ready for Christmas with bikes, dolls, Nerf guns, board games, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Scroll down to see discounted toys marked as "Limited Time Deals."
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot Kids 14" Bike for $199.99 (low by $20).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Crayola Crayon Melter
$10 $17
free shipping w/Prime
It's $2 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest shipped price we could find by $6.. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Crayon Melter Unit
- storage base
- power adapter
- 8 crayons
- 3 cardstock sheets
- 1 wrapper ripper
- Model: 04-0384
Amazon · 6 days ago
Temi 60-Piece Construction Site Toy Set
$16 $33
free shipping
Take 50% off via coupon code "7JRBB9R2". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Baby Home Toys via Amazon.
Features
- 3-story tower building
- 8 vehicles
- mat
Sign In or Register