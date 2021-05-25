KiwiCo Memorial Day Sale: Up to 4 months free

sponsored
New
KiwiCo · 58 mins ago
Up to 4 months free
Use coupon code "SCIENTIST" to get up to 4 months free, as listed below. It's the best deal we've seen on subscriptions at KiwiCo. Shop Now at KiwiCo
Tips
- $10 off single month delivery, starting at $10/mo. after coupon
- 3-month subscriptions starting at $40 (1 free month)
- 6-month subscriptions starting at $80 (2 free months)
- 12-month subscriptions starting at $160 (4 free months)
- Note: The monthly savings for subscriptions are calculated based on regular retail price of $19.95 per month, not the pre-coupon discounted prices for a subscription. Effectively, 3-, 6-, and 12-month subscriptions are $13.33/mo. after discount. Eureka and Maker crates have additional costs.
Features
- Choose from 8 crate types for interests like science & tinkering, art & design, geography & culture, and early learning. Designed for ages 0-24 months to 16+.
- Prices start to as low as $16.95/month with a 12-month subscription or choose other subscription options available for $29.95 or less.
- Subscriptions renew automatically. Switch crate types anytime.
- Free shipping for U.S. orders.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Hooroor 59-Piece Kids' Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course
$110 $200
free shipping
Clip the $50 on-page coupon and apply code "30XESIOL" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Hooroor Direct via Amazon.
Features
- includes 66-ft. Ninjaline, large ratchet, 6 small ratchets, 12 climbing rocks, steering wheel, 2 gym rings, rope ladder, and more
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Schylling LED Cosmic Shock Phaser Toy
$13 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 9" x 2" x 5"
- barrel spins & lights up when trigger pulled
- Model: CSP
LEGO · 1 mo ago
LEGO NASA Space Shuttle Discovery
$200
free shipping
While it's list price, it's the only place you can score this newly released set. Buy Now at LEGO
Features
- 2,354 pieces
- includes Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope
- measures approximately 8.5" x 21" x 13.5"
Amazon · 1 day ago
LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R
$56 $70
free shipping
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item is currently out of stock but can be purchased now to be fulfilled when it returns in stock on June 4.
Features
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646-pieces
- Model: 42107
Sign In or Register