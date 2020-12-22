sponsored
KiwiCo · 14 mins ago
Up to 4 months free
Use coupon code "MERRY" to get up to 4 months free, as listed below, and inspire young innovators with science and art projects delivered every month. Shop Now at KiwiCo
Tips
- $10 off single month delivery, starting at $10/mo. after coupon
- 3-month subscriptions starting at $40 (1 free month)
- 6-month subscriptions starting at $80 (2 free months)
- 12-month subscriptions starting at $160 (4 free months)
- Note: The monthly savings for subscriptions are calculated based on regular retail price of $19.95 per month, not the pre-coupon discounted prices for a subscription. Effectively, 3-, 6-, and 12-month subscriptions are $13.33/mo. after discount. Eureka and Maker crates have additional costs.
Features
- Choose from 8 crate types for interests like science & tinkering, art & design, geography & culture, and early learning. Designed for ages 0-24 months to 16+.
- Prices start to as low as $16.95/month with a 12-month subscription or choose other subscription options available for $29.95 or less.
- Subscriptions renew automatically. Switch crate types anytime.
- Free shipping for U.S. orders.
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
LEGO Sale at Amazon
Sets from $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Shop building sets from $13- specifically LEGO BrickHeadz from $13, Super Mario from $16, and Duplo from $25. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Mario Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set for $15.99 ($4 off).
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Star Wars Fine Art Collection 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $4 under list price and difficult to find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's back in stock on December 23, but can be ordered at this price now.
Features
- 1000 Pieces
- Finished size is 26.75" x 19.75"
- Model: 12556
Amazon · 4 days ago
Amazon Toy Sale
Shop now
free shipping w/ Prime
Get ready for Christmas with bikes, dolls, Nerf guns, board games, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Scroll down to see discounted toys marked as "Limited Time Deals."
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot Kids 14" Bike for $199.99 (low by $20).
Tanga · 2 wks ago
Magnetic Space Putty with Rare Earth Magnet
$8 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck for a total of $12 off. Buy Now at Tanga
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- silicone-based
- 4" storage tin
