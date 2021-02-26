Order a 6- or 12-month KiwiCo subscription and get your 1st box free via coupon code "CREATE". Shop Now at KiwiCo
- Only buying a 1-month box or 3-month subscription? Get 40% off your first box with code "SCREENFREE".
- Inspire young innovators with science and art projects delivered every month.
- Choose from 8 crate types for interests like science & tinkering, art & design, geography & culture, and early learning. Designed for ages 0-24 months to 16+.
- Prices start to as low as $16.95/month with a 12-month subscription or choose other subscription options available for $29.95 or less.
- Subscriptions renew automatically. Switch crate types anytime.
- Free shipping for U.S. orders.
Keep the little ones (or big ones) entertained with wide variety of coloring pages. Shop Now at Crayola
- Pictured is Unicorn in Space.
- over 90 options
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
Perfect for the next time you find yourself having a imaginary intergalactic space battle in a cantina with Greedo. It's also the best price we could find by $6, so while you're saving the galaxy, you're also saving yourself some cash (or credits depending on what universe you call home). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green.
- measures 9" x 2" x 5"
- barrel spins & lights up when trigger pulled
- Model: CSP
Shop building sets from $12- specifically LEGO Super Mario from $17, and DOTS from $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set for $40 ($10 off).
