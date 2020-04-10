Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Apple · 1 hr ago
Kiwake Smart Alarm Clock App for iOS
Free

Save $8 and become the morning person you always resented, through a combination of habit-breaking and habit-forming alarms. Shop Now at Apple

Features
  • 3-step wake-up process – taking a photo of an object far from your bed, completing a brain-teasing mini-game, and reading a motivational message
  • no snooze button
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals iPhone / iPod Apps Apple
iOS Freebies Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register