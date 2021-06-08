Kitten Supplies at Petco: 30% off $100

$100 worth of select items qualify for $30 off. Save on cat trees and furniture, beds, cat litter, food, and toys. Shop Now at Petco
Published 58 min ago
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- telescoping handle (from 36" to 60")
- built-in squeegee edge
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
Apply code "50KF8F8H" to save 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several sizes.
- Sold by Homeber via Amazon.
- extendable brackets
- for use with fresh or salt water tanks
- 2 lighting modes (white and blue)
Clip the on-page coupon to get $4 under list and a buck under what you would pay at a local pet store. Buy Now at Amazon
- lasts up to 3 months
- helps keep litter area smelling fresh
- naturally removes stubborn cat litter box odors
- Model: 5917
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Blue pictured).
- 10.1-fl. oz. or 1 1/4-cup capacity
- removable, dishwasher safe insert
- Model: 73743
Save on over 200 clearance items including toys, pet beds, leashes, and more. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Reddy Convertible Cotton Medium Pet Carrier and Mat for $39.99 (half-price at $40 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge; otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Does your dog try to dig all the way to Oz? Yes? Then this is the deal for you. With several sizes and pack options, you'll find just what you need to keep Toto in Kansas. Prices start at $33 with the discount. (Click on each size to see the different multi-pack price options.) Shop Now at Petco
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge; otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Dig Defence Small/Medium Animal Barrier 4-Pack for $37.39 (a low by $7).
Save on select cricket dog food and treats. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Jiminy's Original Cricket Cookie 5-oz. Dog Treats for $4.89 with Repeat Delivery ($5 off).
- Spend $35 for free shipping, or pay $5.99.
Save $30 and give your cat some freedom to play outside while staying safe. Buy Now at Petco
- Pad your order to $100 to be able to get this item at the discounted price.
- 63" X 47.2" X 47.2"
- Zip-on tunnel
- Mesh exterior
- Includes a shade canopy for UV protection
- Pop-up
