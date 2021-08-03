Kitchen Selecti Single Serve Coffee Maker for $11

New
Belk · 12 mins ago
$11 $30
free shipping w/ $49
It's 65% off; a savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders over $49.
Features
- 8.94" x 6.38" x 10.04"
- washable permanent filter
- flip-top lid
- BPA-free
- brews ground coffee
Details
Comments
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
