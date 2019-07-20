eBay · 1 hr ago
Kitchen Scrub Brushes
from $3
free shipping
Sohunew2013 via eBay takes 50% off Kitchen Scrub Brushes in several styles from $2.98. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $3 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
  • Brush A for Glasses for $3.71
  • Brush B for Bottles for $4.98
  • Brush C with Soap Dispenser for Pots for $2.98
  • Brush D for Decanters for $3.26
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register