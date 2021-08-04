Kitchen Items at Macy's: at least 50% off over 1,300 items
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Kitchen Items at Macy's
at least 50% off over 1,300 items
free shipping w/ $25

Save on cookware sets, knife sets, small appliances, and more – coupon code "BTS" takes an extra 20% off over half of the items listed. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
  • Pictured is the Tools of the Trade Nonstick 13-Piece Cookware Set for $47.99 via code "BTS" ($72 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/6/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register