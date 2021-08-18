Kitchen Faucets at Lowe's: Up to 35% off
New
Lowe's · 45 mins ago
Kitchen Faucets at Lowe's
up to 35% off
free shipping w/ $45

Save on 28 faucet options. Prices start at $31. Shop Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
  • Pictured is the Design House Middleton 1-Handle Kitchen Faucet for $53.72 (low by $15).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Decor Lowe's
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register