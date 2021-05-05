Kitchen Essentials at Macy's: Up to 50% + extra 15% off
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Kitchen Essentials at Macy's
Up to 50% + extra 15% off
free shipping w/ $25

Use code "MOM" to get an additional 15% off already marked down items including cookware, utensils, and small appliances. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pictured is the Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set for $50.99 after code ($60 off).
  • Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
  • Code "MOM"
  • Expires 5/10/2021
    Published 4 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
