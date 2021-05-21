Kitchen Essentials at Macy's: 20% to 60% off & Extra 15% off
Macy's · 43 mins ago
Kitchen Essentials at Macy's
20% to 60% off & Extra 15% off
free shipping w/ $25

Coupon code "SUMMER" scores extra savings on a variety of already discounted items, including cookware, utensils, food storage, gadgets, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Orders of $25 or more ship free; otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Pictured is the Tools of the Trade 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $50.99 ($69 off).
  • Code "SUMMER"
  • Expires 5/23/2021
    Published 43 min ago
