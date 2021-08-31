Kitchen Cabinets at Lowe's: Up to 30% off w/ minimum purchase

New
Lowe's · 31 mins ago
Up to 30% off w/ minimum purchase
pickup
Spend $1,000 to take 10% off, $5,000 for 20% off, or $10,000 for 30% off. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Diamond NOW Arcadia 30" x 30" x 12" Wall Cabinet for $152 before discounts.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/8/2021
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
yaheetech.shop · 1 wk ago
Yaheetech Outdoor Tiles 27-Pack
$111 $173
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TIEFOO" for a savings of $62. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
Features
- interlocking
- covers about 27 square feet
- solid fir wood
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Evapo-Rust Super Safe Rust Remover 1-Gallon Bottle
$16 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-toxic
- Model: ER012
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Nerdon 12" Rain Shower Head Set w/ Handheld
$96 $160
free shipping
Apply code "NSLLY8JJ" to get the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Matte Black and Chrome.
- Sold by Bathroom Household via Amazon.
Features
- high pressure 12" rain shower head
- wall-mounted handheld
- air injection technology
- shower mixer valve control
- 15.7" shower head arm
- 59" stainless steel shower hose
Amazon · 1 wk ago
PumpSpy WiFi Smart Sump Pump Outlet
$159 $199
free shipping
It's $20 under what you would pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by PumpSpy Technology via Amazon.
Features
- sends text messages, emails and app alerts to your smartphone, tablet, or computer if your sump pump has a problem
- high water sensor and alerts
- compatible with iOS or Android
- Model: PSO1000
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Lowe's Labor Day Values Sale
Over 7,600 items on sale
Save sitewide on appliances, furniture, decor, bath fixtures, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
InvisiDoor Hidden Bookcase Door
$1,142 $1,197
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
Features
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Char-Broil Performance 5-Burner Propane Grill
$199 $249
free shipping
Be Labor Day grilling ready with this deal, that is a $50 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Professional assembly is available for free (select in cart).
Features
- lid-mounted temperature gauge
- includes Chef's Delite tray
- 10,000-BTU side burner
- porcelain coated cast-iron grates
- Model: 463448021
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Craftsman Versastack 216pc SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set
$119 $200
free shipping
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
